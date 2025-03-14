Battlefield 2042 update 8.6.0 will launch on Tuesday, March 18. The update will bring the time-limited event “War Machine” for players. The event will introduce new game modes and an event pass. The War Machine’s first event mode, “Rush Override” is a human versus machine experience where four-player squads battle with AI-controlled robots across maps like Arica Harbor, Noshahr Canals, and more. The “Domination” mode, which is coming to Battlefield 2042 for the first time, will offer a fast-paced, small version of an Infantry-only conquest on maps such as Stadium, Battle of the Bulge, Breakaway, and more. The “King of the Hill" is a new time-limited mode, arriving on April 1. The War Machine will bring a new event pass to Battlefield 2042, which will allow players to earn various unlockable items. It will include BFCs, and eight unique skins, and more. Additionally, players can opt for the Accelerated Event Pass, which will offer 30 tiers of unlockable content, 15 Tier Skips, and the legendary central Unit India outfit for the Angel. Xbox Announces Copilot for Gaming: AI Assistant Coming Soon To Enhance Skills With Expert Coaching and Enjoy Social Gaming Experience (Watch Video).

Battlefield 2042 Update: War Machine Event

Fight in 3 new modes and take part in saving humanity from total annihilation. 🚩 Domination. 💽 Override. 👑 King of the Hill. Take Power Back in the #Battlefield 2042 - War Machine event on March 18th. pic.twitter.com/4QmSLv6DgI — Battlefield (@Battlefield) March 13, 2025

