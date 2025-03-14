Microsoft has introduced Copilot for Gaming to improve the gaming experience for Xbox players. The new AI-driven tool aims to save time, help gamers enhance their skills, and offer a more social gaming experience. In a podcast, Xbox Corporate Vice President of Gaming AI, Fatima Kardar and Vice President of Next Generation, Jason Ronald, revealed the AI features that are coming for Xbox players. Copilot for Gaming will act as a personal gaming companion, which will assist players in getting to their favourite games faster and will provide expert coaching to enhance their abilities. The tool will also help players to connect with friends and communities. Xbox Insiders will be able to preview the feature on mobile soon to experience the benefits of the gaming sidekick. BGMI 3.7 Update Released: Krafton Introduces 'Golden Dynasty' Theme Mode in Battlegrounds Mobile India, New RONDO Map, X-Suit Collection, and Exciting In-Game Rewards.

Copilot for Gaming

With Copilot for Gaming, you can jump back into games faster, get real-time coaching, and stay connected... all on your own terms. Excited for what the team has in store! pic.twitter.com/18Ll2D25i1 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) March 13, 2025

Copilot Coming to Gaming

