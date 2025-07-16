EA has finally dropped the EA Sports FC 2026 reveal trailer and along with the regular CGI, the trailer has gameplay shots as well. Earlier it was confirmed that Zlatan Ibrahimović will return to the franchise as the cover star of the EA Sports FC 26 Ultimate Edition. He will be joined by Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musial, who are the co-stars of the standard edition cover this year. All of them could be seen in the reveal trailer. The trailer promises more agility, improved goalkeepers, new skill moves, and more. Lamine Yamal Receives No 10 Jersey of Barcelona; Star Footballer Arrives at Camp Nou As He Signs Contract Extension With La Liga Giants Till 2031 (Watch Video).

EA Sports FC 26 Reveal Trailer Released

