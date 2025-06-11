Bend Studio Layoffs: Video Game Developer Lays Off Employees, As Company Moves Towards New Project

Bend Studio shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 11, 2025 and confirmed that it has laid off some team members as the company begins to work on its next project. The video game developer did not disclose the exact number of employees affected by the layoffs. The studio said goodbye to some “incredibly talented teammates”, and expressed gratitude for their contributions over the years. Bend Studio further said, “This is a difficult moment for our team, but we hold immense respect for everyone who got us here. As we move forward, we remain committed to building the future of Bend Studio with creativity, passion, and innovation in the titles we craft.” In a response on X, one affected employee wrote, "Bend Studio laid off a bunch of people today. I was a part of the layoffs. I did my best. Hopefully I can find a new team to join." Festivals
Bend Studio shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on June 11, 2025 and confirmed that it has laid off some team members as the company begins to work on its next project. The video game developer did not disclose the exact number of employees affected by the layoffs. The studio said goodbye to some "incredibly talented teammates", and expressed gratitude for their contributions over the years. Bend Studio further said, "This is a difficult moment for our team, but we hold immense respect for everyone who got us here. As we move forward, we remain committed to building the future of Bend Studio with creativity, passion, and innovation in the titles we craft." In a response on X, one affected employee wrote, "Bend Studio laid off a bunch of people today. I was a part of the layoffs. I did my best. Hopefully I can find a new team to join."
Bend Studio laid off a bunch of people today. I was a part of the layoffs. I did my best. Hopefully I can find a new team to join.
