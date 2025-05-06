Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia inaugurated the Bharat Telecom 2025 event on May 6 at Hotel Taj Palace, New Delhi. The two-day event aims to highlight India’s telecom and digital growth. During the opening ceremony of Bharat Telecom Expo 2025, Minister Scindia said, “We’re not just connecting villages; we’re connecting futures. Every tower we raise, every byte we transmit, brings 1.4 billion people closer to opportunity” The event brought together global and Indian leaders in telecom to discuss technologies. More than 130 foreign delegates from over 35 countries attended the event. Over 80 Indian telecom and ICT companies took part and presented innovative products and solutions across multiple domains. Airtel Launches Industry First ‘Business Name Display’ Feature To Curb Spam and Build Customer Trust for Enterprises.

Bharat Telecom Expo 2025

80+ Indian companies showcase their latest products & technologies at the Bharat Telecom Expo 2025. pic.twitter.com/OOxsQBtKgT — DoT India (@DoT_India) May 6, 2025

