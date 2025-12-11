Starlink is preparing to launch its services in India and is awaiting final approval. Recently, Jyotiraditya Scindia, India’s Minister of Communications, expressed pleasure at meeting Lauren Dreyer, VP of Starlink Business Operations at SpaceX. He discussed with the senior leadership the advancement of satellite-based last-mile access across the country and said that the technology would play a “pivotal role” in extending connectivity to the most remote parts. Elon Musk reacted to this and said, “Looking forward to serving India with Starlink.” Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said satellite internet technology would accelerate broader development by providing internet access to every citizen of India. Starlink India Price Fake or Real? Lauren Dreyer Says Website Displayed 'Dummy Test Data' and Not Final Pricing Due to 'Technical Glitch'.

Elon Musk Shares Excitement to Serve India With Starlink

Looking forward to serving India with @Starlink! https://t.co/RdfY0KQHN2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 10, 2025

