Union Minister for Telecom and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Tuesday, December 02, clarified that the Sanchar Saathi app remains completely optional amid the ongoing controversy and privacy concerns. Minister Scindia said the app can be deleted at any time and functions only after a user chooses to activate it. "Sanchar Saathi app is optional, can be deleted anytime, and works only after user activation," Scindia said. Sanchar Saathi on All Phones: Centre Orders Preloading Smartphones With Govt Cybersecurity App; Political Leaders, Digital Rights Activists Raise Privacy Concerns.

'Sanchar Saathi App Not Mandatory': Jyotiraditya Scindia

#WATCH | Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia says the Sanchar Saathi app is optional, can be deleted anytime, and works only after user activation@JM_Scindia #SancharSathiApp #TelecomMinistry pic.twitter.com/ckgPBHXmh2 — ET NOW (@ETNOWlive) December 2, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ETNow ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

