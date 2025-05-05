Airtel Business has launched a new feature called 'Business Name Display' (BND), which is the first of its kind in the industry. The service will allow companies to show their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen when making calls. It aims to build trust and help customers to recognise real business calls instead of mistaking them for spam. The feature will help businesses to protect their customers from scams or fraudulent calls. WAVES Summit 2025: Reliance Jio Unveils ‘AI Photo Play’ on Jio AI Cloud To Let Users Create Realistic AI Avatars and Set Suitable Themes.

Airtel Launches Industry First ‘Business Name Display’ Feature

Airtel launches ‘Business Name Display’—an industry-first solution that allows businesses to display their brand name on the recipient’s mobile screen during outgoing calls. This will help customers distinguish legitimate business calls from spam and ensure they don’t miss… — Bharti Airtel (@airtelnews) May 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)