Bitcoin's price increased after a recent fall to USD 78,000. The BTC price recovered and reached USD 80,000. The cryptocurrency has fluctuated amid slight rises and falls for weeks, being stable overall. Previously, the Bitcoin price rose to USD88,000, which was expected to hit USD 90,000 or above, but it quickly fell down amid crypto market changes. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 8, 2025: Titan, BEL and M&M Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Rose to USD 80,000 Mark After Fall to USD 78,000

