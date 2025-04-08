Mumbai, April 8: A day after Black Monday, which led to a bloodbath in all markets, investors and traders will be actively buying and selling stocks on Tuesday, April 8. Several stocks are expected to be in focus as market participants make moves throughout the day. These stocks include Titan (NSE: TITAN), BEL (NSE: BEL), M&M (NSE: M&M), Lemon Tree Hotels (NSE: LEMONTREE), Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE), etc.

On Monday, April 7, the Indian stock market crashed as much as 3% following a global stock market rout as the tariff war escalates. At close, the S&P BSE SENSEX settled at the 73,137.90 level, plunging 2,226.79 points, or 2.95%, while the NSE's NIFTY50 index closed at 22,161.60, crashing 742.85 points, or 3.24%. Indian Stock Market Today: Nifty and Sensex Trade Low Amid US Reciprocal Tariff Fears.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Tuesday, April 8

Titan (NSE: TITAN)

Titan Company announced on Monday that it anticipates a 25% rise in its fourth-quarter revenue, indicating a quicker growth rate relative to the same time last year, aided by soaring gold prices. According to a regulatory filing, Titan's jewellery business, responsible for around 90% of its overall revenue, was driven by plain gold jewellery and coins, indicating a strong consumer demand for the precious metal.

BEL (NSE: BEL)

According to an official statement issued on Monday, the Ministry of Defence has signed an INR 2,385.36 crore contract with Bharat Electronics Limited to acquire Electronic Warfare (EW) Suites and aircraft modification kits and install them on Mi-17 V5 helicopters and associated equipment for the Indian Air Force. Tata Group Stocks Decline, Losing Nearly INR 90,000 Crore in Market Value Amid Global Market Sellof.

M&M (NSE: M&M)

M&M has reported a rise in its production to 88,701 units in March from 71,814 units a year ago.

Lemon Tree Hotels (NSE: LEMONTREE)

Lemon Tree Hotel announces Niket Sood as Vice President – Commercial Strategy. With a career spanning nearly two decades, Niket brings a rich legacy of leadership across global hospitality giants like Accor and Marriott International.

Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE)

Brigade Enterprises signed a Joint Development Agreement for a residential project spread across 10 acres and 37 guntas, with a total development potential of around 0.37 million square feet. The project's gross development value (GDV) is around INR 225 crore.

On April 7, European and Asian markets took a major hit, with Japan and Taiwan triggering circuit breakers for the first time since March 2020. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped to an 18-month low, and bank stocks lost nearly 25% in just three days. Indian indices weren’t spared either, dropping more than 5% in pre-open trade.

