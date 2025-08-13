Bitcoin price today, on August 13, 2025, was around USD 1,19,472.14 at 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight downward trend in the crypto market. The price had dropped from USD 1,19,884.88 earlier the same day at 3:11 AM IST. It continues the decline seen from August 11, when Bitcoin had touched USD 1,21,946.08 at 8:49 AM IST. It is difficult to predict whether the BTC price will rise or fall further. The situation currently reflects uncertainty in Bitcoin price across the crypto market. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 13, 2025: Apollo Hospitals, Suzlon Energy and Jindal Steel Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 13, 2025

