Bitcoin price today, on August 5, 2025, continued to show signs of volatility. At 8:49 AM IST, the BTC price was trading around USD 1,14,517.29. Earlier in the day, at 3:11 AM IST, it was slightly higher at USD 1,15,105.30. The Bitcoin price had closed the previous night on August 4 at 8:45 PM IST at USD 1,14,937.33. These frequent changes reflect the unstable nature of the crypto market. The constant ups and downs in Bitcoin’s value once again highlight how unpredictable the digital currency can be. The current range shows no major jump or fall in BT price. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 05, 2025: DLF, Tata Motors, Paytm Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 5, 2025

