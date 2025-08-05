Mumbai, August 5: The Indian stock market showed resilience on Monday, buoyed by buying interest in metal, IT, and construction sectors despite global uncertainties around US tariffs. The Sensex closed at 81,018.72, gaining 418.81 points or 0.52%, while the Nifty50 rose 0.64% to 24,722.75. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on August 5, including DLF (NSE: DLF), Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS), and Paytm (NSE: PAYTM). Market optimism was further buoyed by robust earnings and fresh project updates from key companies. Indian Stock Market Today: Sensex Rallies 419 Points, Nifty Ends Above 24,700 Amid Buying in IT, Metal, and Auto Stocks Despite Global Tariff Concerns.

On the corporate front, several firms made headlines with quarterly results, strategic appointments, and government contracts. DLF posted a 16.5% YoY rise in profit, while Tata Motors announced a top-level leadership transition for Jaguar Land Rover. Meanwhile, Paytm is set to see a major stake sale by Antfin through a block deal worth INR 3,800 crore, as per CNBC-TV18. Other stocks like LTIMindtree, Aurobindo Pharma, and Kaynes Technology also reported key business developments that could influence investor sentiment. Scroll below to check the list of stocks that will remain in the spotlight today. Tesla 2nd Showroom Opening on August 11: Elon Musk’s EV Company To Expand Its India Presence by Launching Its 2nd Retail Outlet in Delhi’s Aerocity.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on August 5:

DLF (NSE: DLF): DLF reported a 16.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to INR 762.6 crore, backed by a 91% jump in revenue to INR 2,716 crore. Strong execution across key projects drove growth.

DLF reported a 16.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to INR 762.6 crore, backed by a 91% jump in revenue to INR 2,716 crore. Strong execution across key projects drove growth. Tata Motors (NSE: TATAMOTORS): Tata Motors announced PB Balaji as the next CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, effective November 2025. Balaji currently serves as Group CFO and brings over 32 years of industry experience.

Tata Motors announced PB Balaji as the next CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, effective November 2025. Balaji currently serves as Group CFO and brings over 32 years of industry experience. Paytm (NSE: PAYTM): Antfin (Alibaba’s affiliate) plans to sell a 5.84% stake in Paytm parent One97 Communications via block deals worth INR 3,800 crore. The floor price is set at INR 1,020 per share.

Antfin (Alibaba’s affiliate) plans to sell a 5.84% stake in Paytm parent One97 Communications via block deals worth INR 3,800 crore. The floor price is set at INR 1,020 per share. LTIMindtree (NSE: LTIM): Awarded the PAN 2.0 project by the Income Tax Department, LTIMindtree is set to simplify PAN/TAN services with an expected launch in 18 months. This government contract boosts the company’s long-term growth prospects.

Awarded the PAN 2.0 project by the Income Tax Department, LTIMindtree is set to simplify PAN/TAN services with an expected launch in 18 months. This government contract boosts the company’s long-term growth prospects. Aurobindo Pharma (NSE: AUROPHARMA): Posted a 10.2% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to INR 824.2 crore, missing analyst estimates. Revenue rose 4% to INR 7,868 crore but fell short of projections.

Posted a 10.2% YoY decline in consolidated net profit to INR 824.2 crore, missing analyst estimates. Revenue rose 4% to INR 7,868 crore but fell short of projections. Kaynes Technology (NSE: KAYNES): Entered a non-binding MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for a proposed INR 4,995 crore investment over six years. The plan includes greenfield projects and capacity expansions in electronics manufacturing. T

Entered a non-binding MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for a proposed INR 4,995 crore investment over six years. The plan includes greenfield projects and capacity expansions in electronics manufacturing. T Delta Corp (NSE: DELTACORP): Reported a 36.1% YoY surge in Q1 net profit to INR 29.4 crore with modest revenue growth. EBITDA margins contracted due to rising costs.

Reported a 36.1% YoY surge in Q1 net profit to INR 29.4 crore with modest revenue growth. EBITDA margins contracted due to rising costs. BEML (NSE: BEML): Received an INR 282 crore order from the Ministry of Defence to supply high mobility vehicles (HMV) 8x8. This contract strengthens its defence sector presence.

Received an INR 282 crore order from the Ministry of Defence to supply high mobility vehicles (HMV) 8x8. This contract strengthens its defence sector presence. Sona BLW (NSE: SONACOMS): Q1 net profit declined 12.2% YoY to INR 124.7 crore, slightly beating CNBC-TV18 estimates. Revenue dropped 4.2% YoY to INR 854 crore.

The Indian stock market closed higher on Monday, led by gains in metal, IT, and auto stocks despite global trade concerns. Sensex rose 419 points to 81,018.72, while Nifty added 157 points to end at 24,722.75. Investors will continue tracking earnings, leadership changes, and large stake sales for cues on near-term market direction.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).