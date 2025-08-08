Bitcoin price today, on August 8, 2025, has shown signs of slight decline and fluctuation throughout the day. At 8:49 AM IST, the BTC price stood at USD 1,16,746.22. It was a drop from USD 1,17,374.29 recorded earlier at 3:11 AM IST. On August 7 at 8:44 PM IST, the Bitcoin price was USD 1,16,334.05. These shifts show that the cryptocurrency continues to move up and down in a short period. This kind of movement highlights how unpredictable the crypto market can be. Price changes in Bitcoin may happen suddenly, and it is often difficult to predict if the trend will continue upward or start falling further. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 08, 2025: BSE, LIC, Kalyan Jewellers Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Bitcoin Price Today, August 8, 2025

