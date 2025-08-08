Mumbai, August 8: Indian equity markets ended marginally higher on Thursday, shrugging off early volatility triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff hike proposal. Despite weakness in export-heavy sectors like textiles and jewellery, indices closed in green, supported by banking, IT, and FMCG gains. On the earnings front, several heavyweight companies posted Q1FY26 results that could guide market sentiment in Friday’s session. We at LatestLY list a few stocks that are expected to remain in focus on August 8, including BSE (NSE: BSE), LIC (NSE: LICI), Kalyan Jewellers (NSE: KALYANKJIL), Titan (NSE: TITAN), and others. Indian Stock Market Closing Bell: Sensex Ends at 80,623, Nifty Gains 21 Points Despite Donald Trump’s Fresh Tariff Jitters.

As investors weigh global trade tensions against strong domestic earnings, market focus is expected to shift toward company-specific developments. Titan’s impressive performance, NALCO’s soaring profits, and HPCL’s margin recovery suggest potential upward momentum. Meanwhile, muted results from Apollo Tyres and Sun TV may invite caution. Stock-specific action will likely dominate Friday's trade as investors react to earnings surprises, macro cues, and global sentiment. Scroll below to check the list of stocks to buy or sell today. US Tariffs: US President Donald Trump Announces Plans To Impose 100% Tariff on All Imported Semiconductors and Chips To Strengthen Domestic Production.

List of Stocks to Buy or Sell on August 8:

BSE Ltd (NSE: BSE): BSE reported a 9.1% QoQ rise in net profit to INR 539 crore for Q1FY26, indicating robust operational efficiency. Revenue surged 13.1% QoQ to INR 958 crore, backed by strong market activity and volume growth. Life Insurance Corporation of India (NSE: LICI): LIC posted a new business premium of INR 60,262 crore in Q1FY26, slightly exceeding expectations. Retail APE stood at INR 7,061 crore, ahead of analyst estimates, despite total APE being marginally lower. Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (NSE: HINDPETRO): HPCL's Q1FY26 net profit jumped 30.3% QoQ to INR 4,371 crore, with EBITDA up 31% at INR 7,601 crore. Margins improved to 6.9% from 5.3% in the previous quarter, driven by refining gains. Revenue rose modestly to INR 1.10 lakh crore, showcasing stable topline performance. Godrej Consumer Products (NSE: GODREJCP): Q1FY26 net profit remained flat at INR 452.5 crore, missing CNBC-TV18’s estimate of INR 480 crore. Revenue rose 10% YoY to INR 3,662 crore, while EBITDA declined 4% YoY to INR 694.8 crore. Margins fell to 19%, down from 21.7%, reflecting pressure on profitability despite top-line growth. Titan Company Ltd (NSE: TITAN): Titan delivered a 52.5% YoY rise in net profit to INR 1,091 crore, led by strong jewellery sales. Revenue increased 24.6% YoY to INR 16,523 crore, and EBITDA grew 46.7% to INR 1,830 crore. Margins improved to 11.1%, beating market expectations across all verticals. National Aluminium Co Ltd (NSE: NATIONALUM): NALCO posted a 78.4% YoY surge in net profit at INR 1,049.5 crore for Q1FY26. Revenue jumped 33.3% to INR 3,807 crore, while EBITDA rose 59.7% to INR 1,492.8 crore. EBITDA margin improved sharply to 39.2% from 32.7% YoY, reflecting improved pricing and operational efficiency. Sun TV Network Ltd (NSE: SUNTV): Sun TV reported a 5.4% YoY decline in Q1 net profit to INR 529 crore amid weak ad revenues. Revenue fell 1.8% to INR 1,290 crore, while EBITDA dipped 13.8% to INR 619.5 crore. Operating margins contracted to 48% from 54.7%, indicating pressure on cost management. Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd (NSE: KALYANKJIL): Kalyan Jewellers saw a 48.6% YoY increase in net profit to INR 264 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue grew 31.5% YoY to INR 7,268.4 crore, supported by strong domestic demand. Apollo Tyres Ltd (NSE: APOLLOTYRE): Apollo Tyres reported a steep 95% YoY drop in net profit to INR 12.8 crore in Q1FY26. Revenue rose 3.6% to INR 6,560 crore, but EBITDA slipped 4.6% to INR 867.1 crore. Margins narrowed to 13.2% from 14.3% YoY, signalling cost and demand headwinds. Ramco Cements Ltd (NSE: RAMCOCEM): Ramco Cements’ Q1FY26 net profit rose to INR 84.5 crore, up from INR 36.5 crore YoY. Revenue dipped marginally by 0.9% to INR 2,074 crore, but EBITDA jumped 24.5% to INR 397.9 crore. Margins expanded to 19.1% from 15.3%, indicating better cost control and pricing power.

With the Indian market stabilising post-volatile cues from US tariff updates, investors are expected to closely monitor companies with strong Q1FY26 earnings. Titan, NALCO and HPCL led with stellar results, while LIC and BSE showed promising growth. However, weak showings by Apollo Tyres and Sun TV may weigh on sentiment.

