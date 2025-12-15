Bitcoin’s price has remained stable around the USD 90,000 mark despite minor fluctuations. As of 11:23 AM IST, the BTC price stood at USD 89,500. The cryptocurrency showed signs of upward movement after falling earlier today and has yet to reach another high. This year, Bitcoin’s price movements indicate that it may not rise beyond the USD 100,000 mark; however, the situation could be different in 2026. Global AI Race: India Emerges As World’s 3rd Most Competitive AI Power.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Stable at 0USD 90,000

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Bitcoin Price X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)