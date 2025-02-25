Bitcoin prices fell below USD 92,000 on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. The Bitcoin prices have dropped to their lowest since November last year, as risk sentiments swept through markets. What Is New Crypto Scam Called ‘Share-Seed-Phrase’? Know All About New Deceptive Technique To Manipulate Victims To Transfer Funds to Malicious Wallets.

Bitcoin Price Today

JUST IN: Bitcoin has fallen under $92,000, as over $100 billion has been wiped from crypto market over past 24 hours. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) February 24, 2025

