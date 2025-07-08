Bitcoin price today, on July 8, 2025, stands at USD 1,07,738.79 as of 8:49 AM IST, showing a slight decline compared to recent hours. Earlier this morning, at 3:11 AM, the BTC price was USD 1,08,034.81, and yesterday at 8:44 PM, BTC was trading at USD 1,08,370.71. The minor drop adds to the unstable trend the cryptocurrency has been showing over the past few days. So far this month, Bitcoin has remained unpredictable. On July 3, it reached its highest point for the month at USD 1,10,100.78. Since then, the price has seen small ups and downs without a clear direction. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 08, 2025: Titan, IndusInd Bank and Adani Wilmar Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, July 8, 2025

