Bitcoin price today, on June 24, 2025, is trading at USD 1,05,005.90 as of 8:49 AM IST. It shows a steady upward movement in the BTC price after it dropped below the USD 1,00,000 mark. On June 22 at 8:44 PM IST, Bitcoin had slipped to USD 99,855.75. Yesterday, the cryptocurrency price was trading at USD 1,02,034.61, which hinted at signs of recovery. Now, the cryptocurrency is showing an upward trend. The recent Bitcoin price rise has brought a positive trend. While it is still early to predict long-term movement, the increase suggests a possible upward momentum in the future. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, June 24, 2025: Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Allcargo Logistics Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday.

Bitcoin Price Today, June 24, 2025

June 24, 2025 @ 03:19 AM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $105,005.90 (BTC-EUR): €90,424.23

