Bitcoin price has been steady without facing many fluctuations after it crossed the USD 1,00,000 mark. As of 10:31 AM IST, the BTC price is USD 1,03,365, and it has witnessed a slight increase and fall. The cryptocurrency is projected to see a rise in its price in the coming months, and it could reach a new high in 2025, breaking previous records. The Bitcoin price may cross USD 1,20,000 soon and likely go beyond shortly. Gold Rate Today, May 18, 2025: Gold Price Dips As Geopolitical Tensions Ease, Check Prices of Yellow Metal in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Other Metro Cities.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Steady at USD 1,03,000

