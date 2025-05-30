Bitcoin price dropped significantly since touching an all-time high of USD 1,11,000. For some days, the price was stable between USD 1,08,000 and USD 1,09,000 without facing any downward movement. However, the BTC price recently dropped to USD 1,05,000 as of 12:41 PM IST amid the volatility of the crypto market, hinting that it might go down even more. The cryptocurrency was projected to rise; however, it is affected by market sentiments. Vodafone Idea Partners With HPE To Deliver Next-Gen Managed Services for Indian Enterprises, Offer End-to-End Solutions.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Fell Down to USD 1,06,000

