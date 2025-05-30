Vodafone Idea (Vi) announced a strategic partnership between Vi Business India and HPE (Hewlett Packard Enterprise to deliver next-gen managed services for enterprises in India. Vodafone Idea said the collaboration with HPE would help leverage its world-class networking portfolio to offer end-to-end solutions. Vi said, "We are also focusing on co-developing solutions around private data centers to meet the increasing demand for compute and storage capabilities." Grammarly Secures USD 1 Billion Financing From General Catalyst To Accelerate AI Growth, Announces CEO Shishir Mehrotra.

Vodafone Idea Joined Hands With HPE for Next-Gen Managed Services

We’re delighted to announce a strategic partnership between @ViBusinessIndia and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (@HPE) to deliver next-gen managed services for enterprises across India. This collaboration will leverage HPE’s world-class networking portfolio and Vi’s robust… pic.twitter.com/IOAuYenggX — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) May 30, 2025

