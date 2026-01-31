Chrome New Feature Update: Gemini Powered Auto Browse Feature Rolled Out in Chrome for Google AI Pro and Google Ultra Subscribers in US

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Google has rolled out “Auto Browse” in Chrome, powered by Gemini, for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US. This agentic feature enables Gemini to autonomously handle multi-step routine tasks directly within any tab, such as sourcing budget-friendly party supplies or co-ordinating trip logistics across multiple websites. It keeps users informed at every stage, ensuring transparency and control. Built on the advanced Gemini 3 model, the update enhances Chrome’s AI capabilities with a persistent sidebar assistant and deeper integration with Google apps such as Gmail, Maps and Shopping. The announcement, shared via a short video on X, highlights how AI can streamline everyday browsing without disrupting workflow. Nvidia’s USD 100 Billion Investment Plan in OpenAI Has Stalled Amid Internal Doubts and Strategic Concerns: Report.

Auto Browse Feature Now Available to Google Chrome in US

Auto browse in Gemini in Chrome (now available for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers in the US) helps you handle routine tasks like sourcing party supplies on a budget or organizing trip logistics from any tab. Designed to keep you in the loop every step of the way. pic.twitter.com/QjR4JFmU1t — Chrome (@googlechrome) January 30, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Chrome X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 07:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).