Anthropic AI is reportedly working on a new features for the Claude chatbot. The Anthropic Claude will soon get an option to search across past chats (recall) and offer users access to personal context (memory). With Search past chats, users can find specific discussions and continue where they left off. On the other hand, they can generate personal context such as work, projects and preferences with the 'Personal Context' feature. Comet Browser in Demand: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas Announces Comet Waitlist Doubled Since Its Launch, Says Invites Rolling Out Starting Today.

Anthropic AI's Claude to Get Memory-Related Features

BREAKING 🚨: Claude will soon get an option to search across past chats (recall) and personal context (memory)! * Currently hidden h/t @M1Astra https://t.co/8Rvfiltyal pic.twitter.com/3kMDPwITFv — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) July 22, 2025

