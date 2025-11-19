Microsoft, Nvidia and Anthropic have announced new strategic partnerships. As part of the collaboration, Anthropic will scale its Claude models on Microsoft Azure and will also adopt Nvidia’s architecture for its future work. Microsoft and Anthropic will expand their current partnership to give more businesses access to Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1 and Claude Haiku 4.5 in Microsoft Foundry. Microsoft Azure users will get more model options along with access to Claude-specific capabilities. Microsoft will continue offering Claude integration across GitHub Copilot, Microsoft 365 Copilot, and Copilot Studio. In a press release, Anthropic said, "As part of the partnership, NVIDIA and Microsoft are committing to invest up to $10 billion and up to $5 billion respectively in Anthropic." Gemini 3: Google Introduces ‘Most Intelligent Model’ With Advanced Reasoning and Multimodal Capabilities; Check Details.

Microsoft, NVIDIA and Anthropic Announce Strategic Partnerships

We’ve formed a partnership with NVIDIA and Microsoft. Claude is now on Azure—making ours the only frontier models available on all three major cloud services. NVIDIA and Microsoft will invest up to $10bn and $5bn respectively in Anthropic.https://t.co/3RA82NEIJ3 — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) November 18, 2025

