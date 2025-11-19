Microsoft has introduced Anthropic’s Claude models to Microsoft Foundry. Users will now be able to access frontier Claude models like Claude Sonnet 4.5, Claude Opus 4.1 and Claude Haiku 4.5. Microsoft stated that the Claude models act as the reasoning core inside Foundry Agent Service. In a blog post on November 18, Satya Nadella-run firm said, "Microsoft Foundry already offers the widest selection of models of any cloud and with today’s partnership announcement with Anthropic, we’re proud that Azure is now the only cloud providing access to both Claude and GPT frontier models to customers on one platform." Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella To Visit India From December 10, Likely To Meet PM Narendra Modi and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Claude Sonnet 4.5, Haiku 4.5 and Opus 4.1 Models Available in Microsoft Foundry

Say hello to @ClaudeAI in Azure 👋 Starting today, Claude Sonnet 4.5, Haiku 4.5, and Opus 4.1 models are available in Microsoft Foundry. pic.twitter.com/4hV2jG00SK — Microsoft Azure (@Azure) November 18, 2025

