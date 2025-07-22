Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas said that the demand for its Comet browser was surging since its launch. He said that the Comet browser's waitlist doubled and the company would soon begin ramping up the invites to the waitlisted users starting from July 22, 2025 (today). Comet browser offers agentic browser experience, allowing the users to talk to the Perplexity Assistant and execute tasks interacting with tabs, emails, calendars and more. Gemini Advanced Version With Deep Think Wins Gold Medal-Level Performance at 2025 International Mathematical Olympiad, Sundar Pichai Congratulates Team.

Comet Browser Waitlist Doubled: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas

The waitlist for Comet has doubled since launching. We will begin ramping up invites to waitlisted users starting today. — Aravind Srinivas (@AravSrinivas) July 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)