Anthropic has introduced a new feature letting Claude use users’ computers to complete everyday tasks. The AI can now open apps, navigate browsers, fill spreadsheets and perform any desk-based work. Available as a research preview in Claude Cowork and Claude Code, the capability is currently limited to macOS and Pro or Max subscribers. Users can assign jobs from their phones and return later to finished results. The update marks another step in Claude’s expansion, building on recent integrations with Slack, Calendar and other tools. Further details and wider availability are expected soon. OpenAI and Anthropic in High-Stakes Battle for Enterprise Dominance Through Private Equity Partnerships.

Claude Gets Remote Desktop Access Feature

You can now enable Claude to use your computer to complete tasks. It opens your apps, navigates your browser, fills in spreadsheets—anything you'd do sitting at your desk. Research preview in Claude Cowork and Claude Code, macOS only. pic.twitter.com/sVymgmtEMI — Claude (@claudeai) March 23, 2026

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