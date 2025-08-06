"Claude Opus 4.1 Thinking is now available for Max subscribers", announced Perplexity AI in its latest post. The Perplexity Max subscribers get various reasoning models to access, such as Grok 4, o3, o3-pro, Claude 4.0 Sonnet Thinking and now Claude Opus 4.1 Thinking. The Max users of Perplexity exclusively get two models - o3-pro and Claude 4.1 Opus Thinking for their subscription. Genie 3 Released: Google Introduces Its General Purpose World Model To Generate Dynamic, Interactive Environments With Single Prompt, Says It Is ‘Stepping Stone for AGI’.

Perplexity Max Subscribers Now Get Claude Opus 4.1 Thinking Model

Claude Opus 4.1 Thinking is now available for Max subscribers. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/mv1eyKQkoA — Perplexity (@perplexity_ai) August 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)