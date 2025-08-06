Google has announced its new general-purpose world model, Genie 3, developed by Google DeepMind. Google Genie 3 can create dynamic, interactive environments with a single text prompt. Genie 3 improves upon the Genie 2 model and offers interaction in real-time, improved consistency and realism. Google said, "World models are AI that understand facets of the world (like Veo's knowledge of intuitive physics or Genie's mastery of new environments), and serve as a key stepping stone to AGI. OpenAI GPT-oss: Sam Altman-Run Company Introduces 20b and 120b Open-Weight Reasoning Models With ‘Strong Real-World Performance’ and Optimised To Run Locally on Your Computer.

Genie 3 World Model Released by Google

