CMF Buds 2 Design Revealed Before April 28 Launch; Check Expected Specifications, Features New CMF TWS Earbuds Coming Alongside CMF Phone 2

Nothing's sub-brand CMF has teased the CMF Buds 2 design and features before the official launch on April 28, 2025, at 6:30 PM IST. The new CMF Buds 2 will be launched alongside the CMF Phone 2 on the same day. The design is similar to the CMF Buds 1 version with a round-edged square charging case. The CMF Buds 2 will be available in Black, Light Green and Orange. The CMF TWS earbuds are expected to feature 40dB ANC, 10mm drivers, and up to 30 hours of playback without ANC. They may have an IP55 rating, low-latency gaming mode, and fast USB-C charging. The Buds 2 will be unveiled alongside the Buds 2a, Buds 2 Plus, and CMF Phone 2 Pro on April 28. Vivo T4 5G Launch in India on April 22; Know Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

CMF Buds 2 Teased, Coming on April 28 With CMF Phone 2

Tune into clarity with Buds 2. pic.twitter.com/AU1gvdyAuA — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) April 14, 2025

