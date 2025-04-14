Vivo T4 5G to launch in India on April 22. The smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor. It may feature a 6.67-inch FHD+ quad-curved AMOLED display. The device will likely come with a 50MP primary camera and a 32MP front camera. It may be equipped with a 7,300mAh battery and may support 90W fast charging. The Vivo T4 5G price in India is likely to be around INR 25,000. OPPO K13 5G Launch in India on April 21; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo T4 5G Launch in India on April 22

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)