CMF by Nothing has announced launching a new product soon. The subsidiary of Nothing posted on social media "Coming Soon". The product could be a wearable device like smartwatch, a new earbuds or a new smartphone - which is highly unlikely. Soon, CMF will announce the name of the product along with some of its highlighting features, design and more. Nothing Ear 3 Launch on September 18 With Super Mic; Check Other Expected Details of Upcoming Nothing Earbuds.

CMF by Nothing Launching New Product Soon

Coming soon pic.twitter.com/hdeUdpcfBJ — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) September 13, 2025

