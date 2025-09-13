Nothing Ear 3 earbuds will be launched on September 18, 2025, with a Super Mic and transparent case design. The company teased that it would come with offbeat looks and have a stronger signal. On the charging case, there is a "Talk" button, which could have something to do with the communications of the earbuds. However, it is placed on a case hinting at its mysterious use. Nothing Ear 3 will likely allow users to talk to an AI assistant and help communicate on calls with better noise cancellation. The details, including specifications, features and price, are yet to be announced. Samsung Galaxy S26 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S26 Edge and Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Details Leaked; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Nothing Ear 3 Launching in September 18, 2025

Offbeat looks. Stronger signal. Material difference. Ear (3) pic.twitter.com/zM75sk7W6d — Nothing (@nothing) September 11, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Nothing). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)