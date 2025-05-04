CMF Phone 2 Pro was launched in India on April 28, 2025. CMF Phone 2 Pro sales will start from May 5 (tomorrow). The smartphone features a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. It comes with up to 8GB RAM and provides internal storage options up to 256GB. The device is equipped with a 6.77-inch AMOLED screen that supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. The CMF Phone 2 Pro features a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. CMF Phone 2 Pro price in India starts at INR 18,999. Realme C75 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone of Realme.

CMF Phone 2 Pro Sale Starts on May 5

First in-person look at CMF Phone 2 Pro went down today at our London store. Big thanks to everyone who came through! 🫶 Sales kick off from 5 May, gradually rolling out worldwide after that. pic.twitter.com/nMN8ROBwXb — CMF by Nothing (@cmfbynothing) May 3, 2025

