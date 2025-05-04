New Delhi, May 4: Realme C75 5G is launched in India with advanced specifications and features. The smartphone is equipped with an eye comfort display. Additionally, it comes with military-grade shock resistance for durability and protection against drops. Realme C75 5G is powered by a MediaTek chipset and offers a sleek design.

The Realme C75 5G features a Lily-inspired design. It comes with three colour options, which include Lily White, Purple Blossom, and Midnight Lily. The smartphone measures approximately 165.70mm in length, 76.22mm in width, and has a slim depth of around 7.94mm. It weighs around 97 gm. The smartphone also comes with an AI smart signal adjustment feature to enhance connectivity by optimising signal strength. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch Timeline Tipped; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme C75 5G Specifications and Features

The Realme C75 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset. It comes with up to 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch display with a resolution of 1604x720 and also supports a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The Realme C75 5G supports the OReality Audio effect and includes a dual-mic noise cancellation feature.

The Realme C75 5G features a 32MP primary rear camera that supports various modes including Slow Motion, Time-lapse, and Dual-view Video. It is capable of recording videos at 1080P resolution at 30 fps. The device offers essential camera features for the front camera, like Photo Mode, Video Mode, and Portrait Mode. The front camera also supports video recording at 1080P and 720P at 30fps. Realme C75 5G is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and supports 45W SUPERVOOC charging capabilities. Realme GT 7 Launch Soon in India; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Realme C75 5G Price in India

The Realme C75 5G is available in two storage variants in India. The base model offers 4GB RAM with 128GB storage, which is priced at INR 12,999. The top variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available for INR 13,999.

