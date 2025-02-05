CoinMarketCap, a source for cryptocurrency information, was founded by Brandon Chez in May 2013. It is one of the platforms for tracking cryptocurrency price and market trends. The platform shared a crucial warning with its users on February 5, 2025. The post from CoinMarketCap alerted users about a scam involving fake CMC tokens. The platform made it clear that CoinMarketCap does not have any official tokens or coins. If users come across any promotions for CMC Tokens, they are advised to be cautious, as these are frauds. Bybit India Ban Update: Crypto Trading Platform Pays INR 9.27 Crore Penalty, Registers With FIU-IND After PMLA Violations Stopped Its Services in Country, Says Report.

CoinMarketCap Warns Users About Fake CMC Tokens

SCAM ALERT: CoinMarketCap does NOT have a Token/Coin. If you see a promotion for CMC-Tokens, it is a Fake/Scam! — CoinMarketCap (@CoinMarketCap) February 5, 2025

