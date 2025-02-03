After Donald Trump's tariff announcement, the crypto market saw a steep decline, wiping out billions of USD invested in cryptocurrencies. According to a report, the crypto market has erased USD 12.7 billion in market cap per hour since the tariff war was announced by President Trump. In 60 hours, the report said that nearly 760 billion USD was wiped off from the crypto market cap. Donald Trump recently imposed import tariffs on countries like Mexico, Canada, and China, forcing these countries to retaliate and, in return, impose taxes on the United States on imports. Income Tax on Crypto Currency: What Are New Compliances Introduced for Crypto Investors in Union Budget 2025–26? What Is New Tax Rate for Cryptocurrency Trading?.

Trump Tariff Announcement Wiped USD 760 Billion in 60 Hours, Claimed a Report

WOW. Crypto markets have erased -$12.7 billion in market cap PER HOUR since the trade war began Friday mid-day. That's -$760 BILLION in 60 hours. pic.twitter.com/yeKsuV375B — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) February 3, 2025

