An xAI employee recently announced his resignation after posting about the Grok 3 AI chatbot and called it the right thing to do. He said that xAI told him to delete the post about his opinion on the upcoming Grok 3 chatbot. He shared that his opinion was "harmless"; however, xAI gave him the choice to delete the post or get fired. Elon Musk responded to this incident and said, "That's weird". xAI Employee Chooses To Resign Over Publishing Grok 3 Acknowledgement Post Than To Delete It, Says ‘This Is Absolutely Absurd’.

Elon Musk Said It Was ‘Weird’ About xAI Employee Resigning From Company Over Grok 3 Post

That’s weird — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2025

