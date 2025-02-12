xAI employee Benjamin De Kraker resigned from Elon Musk's AI company over publishing Grok 3-related posts. Elon Musk's xAI gave him a choice to either remove the post or get fired. Benjamin De Kraker said, "After reviewing everything and thinking a lot, I've decided that I'm not going to delete the post -- which is very clearly a harmless personal opinion." He also argued that he was about to be fired over acknowledging the existence of Grok 3 AI chatbot, which had Musk been myself already teased. He said xAI wanted him to delete his "harmless" opinion over the upcoming AI chatbot. Elon Musk or xAI have not commented on this incident. Lil X in Oval Office: Elon Musk Brings His Son to White House Press Conference, Donald Trump Describes Kid as 'High IQ Individual' (Watch Videos).

Benjamin De Kraker Resigned From xAI Over Grok 3 Post

I resigned from xAI tonight. It makes me very sad, but was the right thing to do -- and here's why. xAI told me I either had to delete the post quoted below, or face being fired. After reviewing everything and thinking a lot, I've decided that I'm not going to delete the post… https://t.co/8egdL0c8gc — Benjamin De Kraker (@BenjaminDEKR) February 12, 2025

Grok 3 Official acknowledgement on xAI Blog

Grok 3 Official acknowledgement on xAI Blog pic.twitter.com/FVyAk7SbeU — Benjamin De Kraker (@BenjaminDEKR) February 12, 2025

