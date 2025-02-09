Elon Musk's social media platform, X (previously Twitter) is offering a 40% discount on its annual premium subscriptions for users in the United States. It will allow subscribers to access X Premium features for USD 4.20 per month. The offer is available for users who subscribe through the web platform. X Premium provides several benefits. It includes access to advanced features such as the Grok AI model with increased limits, analytics tools, a media studio, and more. Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Developing Custom AI Chatbot ‘GSAi’ for US Government: Report.

X Offers 40% Discount on Annual Premium Plans on Web

BREAKING: 𝕏 is offering 40% off their annual premium plans on web.🇺🇸 Get 𝕏 Premium for only $4.20/month. pic.twitter.com/8dpi5QQnAh — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) February 8, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)