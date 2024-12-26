Elon Musk-run X continues to dominate the digital news platform as it secures the top spot in free and grossing categories on the US App Store. On December 26, 2024, DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) highlighted its achievement in a post which described the app's growing popularity among users in the US. The platform's focus on delivering real-time updates has made its position as the leading news app in the country. Elon Musk Becomes Most Followed Account on X With Over 209 Million Followers.

X Tops News App in US App Store

BREAKING: More people are downloading the 𝕏 app as this platform remains the #1 News App in the US in both Free and Grossing categories on the AppStore today. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/xo6swmXn8f — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 26, 2024

