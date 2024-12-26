Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has achieved another milestone by becoming the most followed account on X (formerly Twitter). Musk surpasses 209 million followers. He is known for his remarks, tech updates, and bold statements. Musk’s presence on X continues to attract millions worldwide. His follower count reflects his influence in the tech industry and also his ability to engage with a global audience. Grok Web New Features: Grok.com Gets New Features Including PDF Viewer, Dark Mode, Option To Upload Six File and More; Check Details.

Elon Musk Surpasses 209 Million Followers on X

BREAKING: Elon Musk has surpassed 209 million followers. He is the most followed account on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/WYSxLKPDKT — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) December 26, 2024

