Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk recently waded into the gender equality discussion and sparked fresh debate after reacting to a viral video by popular fitness YouTuber Jesse James West. The video, titled "Bodybuilder Women vs Dwarf Men Strength Challenge," featured a series of physical tests comparing the strength of professional female athletes with that of men with dwarfism. Reacting to the video, Elon Musk simply reacted with a laughing emoji. This is not the first time Elon Musk has used his platform to engage in sensitive social topics. Over the past year, he has frequently commented on gender-related issues, often critiquing what he describes as "woke" ideology.

