The X account of the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) was recently compromised. After a preliminary investigation, X confirmed that the SEC's X account (@SEC) was hacked because of an "unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the account through a third party". Further, Elon Musk's X posted that "X was not hacked." and stated that the account was compromised because of a lack of Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) and a compromised phone number or password associated with the account of the US Security and Exchange Commission (SEC). SpaceX Launches 96 Successful Missions and Delivers Over 80% of Earth’s Payload in Orbit, Elon Musk Reacts to X User’s Video.

Elon Musk's X Denies US SEC's X Account Was Hacked Due to Its Systems:

NEWS: X was not hacked. The SEC account was hacked because of: - Lack of 2 Factor Authentication - Compromised Phone Number/Password Associated with Account. https://t.co/8O5w4iA1FL pic.twitter.com/RyLM1T3QQu — X News Daily (@xDaily) January 10, 2024

