Elon Musk’s X has launched a new updated app featuring sorted posts from the people users follow. This highly anticipated update now allows users to see posts from accounts they follow ranked by the Grok chatbot in the Following timeline. Elon Musk posted: “Update your 𝕏 app and look at your Following timeline. Posts from people you follow are now ranked by @Grok! You can still access the unfiltered chronological view if you want.” Apple vs Samsung: Tech Giant To Surpass South Korean Rival in Global Shipments for 1st Time in 14 Years, Performs Strong in 2025.

Elon Musk's X Now Ranks Following Posts With Help of Grok

Update your 𝕏 app and look at your Following timeline. Posts of people you follow are now ranked by @Grok! You can still access unfiltered chronological if you want. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 27, 2025

