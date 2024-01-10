Elon Musk's space exploration and astronautics company SpaceX "launched 96 times in 2023 and delivered over 80% of the Earth's payload to the orbit", says Space Sudoer (@spacesudoer) on X. The X user further stated that Elon Musk and SpaceX made the impossible possible every day. The user also shared a video showing the SpaceX launches in 2023. Elon Musk reacted to the X post, "It was a great year for @SpaceX!". In December 2023, SpaceX set a new rocket record with 96 successful launches with its Falcon series of rockets. In 2022, the Elon Musk-run company had recorded 61 orbital launches. Elon Musk’s X Pays Over 80,000 Content Creators Through Its ‘Ad Revenue Sharing Program’, CEO Announces To Significantly Increase Creator Rewards in 2024: Report.

Watch SpaceX 96 Mission Launches Video:

It was a great year for @SpaceX! https://t.co/7SnjA9MONb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

