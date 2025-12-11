Following Australia’s social media ban for users under 16, Elon Musk’s X has announced that it has begun restricting access for users below the specified age. The platform said, “It’s not our choice — it’s what Australian law requires following amendments to the Online Safety Act 2021 to introduce a social media minimum age. We’re drawing on our existing age assurance processes to make this as smooth, private, and secure as possible.” If you are under 16, then you cannot use X; you may verify your age through the lockout notice if it’s incorrect or once you turn 16. If you are 16 or older, then you can verify your age through the in-app steps, with data deleted within 30 days. If you are creating a new account, then you’ll be blocked if you are under 16; otherwise, you simply complete quick age verification. Android Launches New ‘Emergency Live Video’ Feature To Help Users Share Real-Time Footage With Emergency Services; Check Details.

Australia Social Media Ban Under 16; X Restricts Accces

Starting 10 December 2025, you must be at least 16 years old to use an X account in Australia. It’s not our choice - it's what the Australian law requires following amendments to the Online Safety Act 2021 to introduce a social media minimum age. We’re drawing on our existing… — Safety (@Safety) December 10, 2025

