San Bruno, February 10: YouTube Music has officially rolled out a new artificial intelligence-powered playlist generator, specifically designed for its Premium subscribers on iOS and Android platforms. The feature allows users to generate bespoke music collections by simply typing or speaking descriptions of specific moods, activities, or "vibes," streamlining the traditional manual curation process.

The introduction of this tool follows a series of strategic shifts within the platform, including recent restrictions on the Lyrics feature for non-paying users. By nesting advanced AI capabilities within the paid tier, Google is clearly intensifying its efforts to incentivise free users to transition to a subscription model, which currently serves over 100 million members globally. Chrome New Feature Update: Gemini Powered Auto Browse Feature Rolled Out in Chrome for Google AI Pro and Google Ultra Subscribers in US.

YouTube AI Playlist Maker Feature Launched for Premium Users

YouTube Premium and @YouTubeMusic Premium users can now instantly turn an idea, mood or genre into a personalized playlist using our new AI playlist feature 🎧 Here's how to use it: 1. On Android & iOS, tap the “New” button in the Library tab of YouTube Music 2. Select “AI… pic.twitter.com/YR1GVCqwvu — Updates From YouTube (@UpdatesFromYT) February 9, 2026

AI-Driven Personalisation and Gemini Integration

To access the new tool, subscribers navigate to the “Library” tab and select the “AI playlist” option. From there, a prompt box allows for highly specific requests, such as “melancholic post-rock for a rainy afternoon” or “progressive house for a chill party.” The system then scans YouTube’s extensive catalogue—including official tracks, live performances, and rare remixes—to assemble a cohesive list.

The technology is underpinned by Google’s Gemini infrastructure, which aims to provide a more nuanced understanding of abstract concepts compared to previous iterations. While the platform formerly experimented with a similar feature titled “Ask Music,” this new integration is more deeply embedded into the primary playlist creation flow, offering a more seamless user experience.

Competition in the Streaming Sector

This launch occurs amidst what industry analysts describe as an AI arms race within the music streaming sector. Google’s move comes just one month after Spotify debuted its “Prompted Playlists” feature. Other major players, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Deezer, are also in various stages of testing generative AI to prevent user churn and modernise their service offerings.

The primary challenge for these platforms remains the accuracy of the algorithms in interpreting subjective context. For instance, a request for “intense workout music” could yield vastly different genres depending on the user’s history. Google is betting that its vast data ecosystem will allow its AI to understand personal preferences more accurately than its competitors.

The Cost of Premium Features

As of now, the AI playlist maker remains an exclusive perk for those paying for YouTube Premium or YouTube Music Premium. In the United Kingdom, these services typically cost approximately GBP 12.99 per month. In other regions, pricing stands at roughly USD 13.99 or EUR 12.99, while in India, the monthly cost is approximately INR 129. Google Photos Rolls Out Gemini AI-Powered ‘Help Me Edit’ Feature in India and Other Countries To Simplify Photo Customisation.

While Google has not confirmed if a version of this tool will eventually reach the free tier, the current strategy focuses on high-value features to maintain its competitive edge. Industry experts suggest that as AI becomes a standard expectation for digital services, the quality of these generated playlists will be a key differentiator in the battle for global market share.

