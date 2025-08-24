Elon Musk-run xAI Grok has achieved a new milestone. The AI chatbot, which was launched as part of Musk's push into artificial intelligence (AI), is now gaining popularity. Grok is capable of creating documents, writing code, and performing real-time searches. As per a post of (@cb_doge), Grok is currently ranked as the number 2 app in the Productivity category on the App Store in the US. It reflects strong user interest and a growing demand for AI tools. Elon Musk-Run xAI Open-Sources Grok 2.5 Model, Grok 3 To Follow in Six Months.

Grok Ranks 2 in US App Store Productivity Category

BREAKING: Grok is now #2 app in the Productivity category on the US AppStore. pic.twitter.com/pwR3n7z4wW — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) August 24, 2025

